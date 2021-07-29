Virus victim Matthew Keenan’s mother in emotinal vaccines appeal – The Yorkshire Post says

This was Matthew Keenan being treated in hospital before the father-of-three died from Covid.

Few, however, have been as emotive as the words spoken by Theresa Keenan after the agony of watching her son Matthew, a fit and healthy football coach, die from Covid at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

They’re even more powerful – and poignant – because Mr Keenan had been previously sceptical about the Covid vaccine and refused to have his jabs despite being the father of three young children now left bereft by the death of their father.

matthew Keenan was a popular football coach - and fan - before Covid claimed the life of the father-of-three.

It was only after Covid left him fighting for his life – and in an induced coma – that the 34-year-old came to realise the folly of his stance. By then it was too late and he died last Sunday.

But it is to the credit of the Keenan family that they want this publication to tell their story in the hope that it persuades other people reluctant to be vaccinated to think again about their hesitancy – and what it could mean for their own futures, and loved ones, if the worst was to happen.

Covid does not discriminate between the unhealthy and the active like Matthew Keenan who was described by Bradford Sunday Alliance Football League as “a top bloke” who “always had time for everyone, even if he didn’t know them”.

It is a totally ruthless disease and the Covid vaccines remain the best defence of all. And this is why the final word must go to Mrs Keenan: “I‘ve just been telling all of Matthew’s friends and everybody ‘you do need to get that jab’. You do need it because I would not want any other mother to go through what I am having to go through now.”