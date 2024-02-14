Visible policing is needed and an increase in neighbourhood police would be welcomed

Antisocial behaviour, theft and drug offences, remain high despite an overall decline in crime.

The new report from the centre-right think tank Onward highlights the decline that certain areas of Yorkshire have suffered when it comes to neighbourhood policing.

Neighbourhood police officers in West Yorkshire were down by 76 per cent over the past decade – the third largest drop in England and Wales. PCSOs were down 32 per cent and special constables were down 59 per cent. This is a stark contrast to North Yorkshire where neighbourhood police officers were up 517 per cent – the largest increase in the country. But that part of the region also saw decline in PCSOs and special constables.

Voters want to see much more visible policing on their streets.

Policing has been put on the back foot by cuts made in officer numbers since 2010. New recruits are simply making up for officers lost over the past decade and a half. The report highlights that despite recruiting 20,000 new police officers, the number dedicated to neighbourhood policing is down by 10 per cent over the last decade.

It’s not just about more police on the streets, which comes with the obvious financial implications on the public purse. Rather forces need to be equipped so that they can deliver smarter patrols of, in particular, crime and antisocial behaviour hotspots.