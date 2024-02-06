Voters don’t need another Tory faction, they just want proper conservatism underpinned by sensible policies

The group is looking to pressure Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to cut taxes, to adopt hardline policies on immigration and leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

But this latest faction to crop up amongst Conservative ranks is illuminating of the structural problems that are causing fissures within the very foundations of the Tory Party. The various groups that have cropped up in recent years have ghettoised the party.

If the PM is serious about limiting damage to the Tories at the next general election, then he would take a look at the various figures associated with this latest faction and ask how he can steer his party away from the extremes and to a centre ground that makes the Conservatives a viable electoral prospect again.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss during the launch of the Popular Conservatism movement at the Emmanuel Centre in London. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

While several opinion polls have predicted disaster for the Tories and the next election, it’s far from a foregone conclusion. Especially with the Opposition now finding itself under increasing scrutiny.A prime example being Labour’s flip flopping on its £28bn green investment plan.