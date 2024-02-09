Waiting list figures show staff within the NHS are working hard but still not making much progress

Nothing is more illustrative of this fact than the latest NHS waiting list figures. Patients facing long waits in A&E have increased sharply.

The overall NHS waiting list, though, continues to fall. An estimated 7.60 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of December, down slightly from 7.61 million treatments at the end of November.

While these are just marginal gains, praise must be given to staff within the NHS for continuing to work hard in exceptionally trying circumstances. Without their efforts, the NHS would be in even more trouble.

But it is emblematic of the position that the NHS finds itself in. It is constantly firefighting. Unable to get ahead and make significant progress on patient waiting times. Patients who in many instances are in pain.

What is needed is a root and branch review of the NHS, followed by fundamental reform of the healthcare system.

Just look at the NHS pay review body (PRB) process. Unison, which represents ambulance workers, nurses, cleaners, medical secretaries, occupational therapists, porters and other NHS staff, has told the acting chair of the PRB that it will deal with the government rather than submitting evidence as the union seeks a pay rise for its members.