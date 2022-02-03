Waste permit policy is flytippers’ charter that threatens East Riding’s beauty – Yorkshire Post Letters

Waste disposal policies in East Riding to combat flytipping are being questioned by a reader.

SO, East Riding Council are congratulating themselves on saving £110,000 due to the introduction of waste disposal permits and consequently a reduction of 12 per cent of people using their tip. There is no mention of the cost of clearing up all the increased fly-tipping which has resulted from this policy.

Whilst I acknowledge that it is not only East Yorkshire which is implementing this, the whole thing is a nonsense when we are trying to reduce travel emissions due to pollution and climate change. Surely people should be able to use the tip nearest to where they live?

The East Riding Tip was an efficient, well organised and user-friendly place, with staff who did an excellent recycling job. Yorkshire is a massive county and someone living just outside the East Riding boundary could have to travel miles to dispose of their rubbish. Many people won’t bother and it will end up in landfill bins or dumped.

I would encourage everyone to take photos of rubbish tipped at the roadside or in the countryside and email them to the council’s waste management team.

Also a massive thank you to all the volunteer litter pickers in our area who do magnificent work. We live in a beautiful county and shouldn’t need to go for our walks armed with a rubbish bag.

