Anyone reviewing the budget report would spot the eye-catching magnitude of the expenditures associated with providing care. These have been rising, not only due to inflation, but also because of soaring demand and the shortage of skilled staff.

Having attended the last two meetings of the local authority’s Executive, I recognise that the proposal to increase Council Tax by 4.99 per cent during the current cost of living crisis was not made lightly. Even with this potential hike, the budget would still require a contribution from reserves. However, we are in a much better position than other local authorities because we have prudently managed our budget over the years.

In addition, we have been transitioning from the two-tier system of local government to the more efficient single-tier framework. This has given us the unique opportunity to streamline processes and identify savings at a critical time.

North Yorkshire Councillors at the Kirkwood Hall extra care facility in Leyburn during a fact-finding mission.

For example, housing was a function of the former seven district and borough authorities that existed in North Yorkshire, while care was the responsibility of the old County Council. Because of the link between the delivery of care and of housing, it is much easier for the new single unitary authority to have one vision and to implement coherent policies when supplying these services as the staff, officers and Councillors are members of the same organisation.

In a similar manner, the Care and Independence and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee, of which I am a member, only dealt with subjects related to care and independence before local government reform. Since then, housing has been incorporated in its remit and its title.

Having said that, as a local authority we are facing serious challenges to find further savings.

A powerful way to tackle this is by introducing more Extra Care solutions, which offer independent living in self-contained homes with access to care on-site. A modern scheme that I am intimately familiar with is Bransdale View within the Helmsley and Sinnington division which I represent.

The facility is very popular amongst the individuals who live there. They regularly report high levels of satisfaction with the immediate support and assistance that they receive from both the care and management teams.

They also enjoy the social interaction with other residents in the communal spaces, such as the restaurant, where I recently experienced an excellent festive lunch and a wonderful celebration on Christmas Day.

I visited another scheme at Orchid House in Sowerby and, with my fellow Councillors, went on a fact-finding mission to Kirkwood Hall in Leyburn.

The various facilities share the same model, which affords a better quality of life for the people living there, and simultaneously a smaller bill for the taxpayer as the costs are lower.

Because of the time it takes to build and develop Extra Care housing, we must start now by planning ahead and speeding up our investment.