News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people - The Yorkshire Post says

The past year has been difficult for many people in this region and across the country. But while times have been tough in this country, it has been even harder for the people of Ukraine.

By YP Comment
2 minutes ago

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country after Russia invaded on February 24, 2022. A year on and the war still rages on as Ukraine stands up to Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime.

The President of Russia may have expected victory in a few days but has been met with strong-willed resistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And if Putin thought that he could drive a wedge between European nations, then he was proven wrong on that too.

Most Popular
A paramedic checks up on a wounded Ukrainian soldier's medication while on a medical evacuation bus on February 21, 2023 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. PIC: John Moore/Getty Images

But we must be careful not to allow fatigue to set in and become inured to Russia’s aggression.

Given that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes the war could drag on for another year, it’s important that Ukraine doesn’t run out of the tools it needs to defend itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just as important is that we do not run out of compassion for the plight of Ukrainians suffering in the face of Russian aggression.

The war in Ukraine has also shown why probity needs to be at the centre of our politics.

As Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds and a former Soviet specialist at GCHQ in Cheltenham and current lead bishop for international affairs in the House of Lords, writes in The Yorkshire Post today, the Putin regime has shown that “any respect for the rule of law is dead – which is why it remains so important for even suggestions of breaching international law by our own governments to be opposed at source”.

Vladimir PutinPresidentBen WallaceRussiaLeeds