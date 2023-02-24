We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people - The Yorkshire Post says

The past year has been difficult for many people in this region and across the country. But while times have been tough in this country, it has been even harder for the people of Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country after Russia invaded on February 24, 2022. A year on and the war still rages on as Ukraine stands up to Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime.

The President of Russia may have expected victory in a few days but has been met with strong-willed resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if Putin thought that he could drive a wedge between European nations, then he was proven wrong on that too.

A paramedic checks up on a wounded Ukrainian soldier's medication while on a medical evacuation bus on February 21, 2023 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. PIC: John Moore/Getty Images

But we must be careful not to allow fatigue to set in and become inured to Russia’s aggression.

Given that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes the war could drag on for another year, it’s important that Ukraine doesn’t run out of the tools it needs to defend itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as important is that we do not run out of compassion for the plight of Ukrainians suffering in the face of Russian aggression.

The war in Ukraine has also shown why probity needs to be at the centre of our politics.