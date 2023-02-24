We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people - The Yorkshire Post says

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country after Russia invaded on February 24, 2022. A year on and the war still rages on as Ukraine stands up to Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime.
The President of Russia may have expected victory in a few days but has been met with strong-willed resistance.
And if Putin thought that he could drive a wedge between European nations, then he was proven wrong on that too.
But we must be careful not to allow fatigue to set in and become inured to Russia’s aggression.
Given that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes the war could drag on for another year, it’s important that Ukraine doesn’t run out of the tools it needs to defend itself.
Just as important is that we do not run out of compassion for the plight of Ukrainians suffering in the face of Russian aggression.
The war in Ukraine has also shown why probity needs to be at the centre of our politics.
As Nicholas Baines, Bishop of Leeds and a former Soviet specialist at GCHQ in Cheltenham and current lead bishop for international affairs in the House of Lords, writes in The Yorkshire Post today, the Putin regime has shown that “any respect for the rule of law is dead – which is why it remains so important for even suggestions of breaching international law by our own governments to be opposed at source”.