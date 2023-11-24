We must do what we can to provide a mental health safety net to university students - Robert Halfon

The World Health Organisation defines good mental health as: “a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realise their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community”.

Every single part of that definition has relevance to students’ time at university. But particularly having sufficient mental wellbeing to realise their abilities and learn well.

Students cannot fulfil their potential, and study for a degree on which to build future success, if their wellbeing is unsupported. Mental ill health is not something students should be expected to push through or attempt to ignore – because we all know that can lead to tragic consequences.

I’d like to begin by paying tribute to all the student services staff who work on the frontline, day in, day out, to support students.

A file phot of university graduates. PIC: Chris Ison/PA Wire

You are there for them on their hardest days at university. You strive to help them find a way through. You do it because you care - because you want the best for your students.

You, more than anyone, will be aware that increasing numbers of students are needing support.

In 2022, 23 per cent more students declared mental health conditions when they applied through UCAS. It takes bravery to ‘own up’ to an ongoing mental health issue when you’re about to embark on a new stage of your life, hoping to make new friends, and perhaps even present a new version of yourself. We need to reward this bravery by ensuring the support is there when they arrive at university.

So on an individual level, mental health support for students is important for their personal academic success.

But I think it’s important on a societal level too. I see mental health not just as a personal issue, but a matter of social justice.

It’s about making sure the opportunity to enter, thrive and graduate from university is open to everyone with the ability to do so.

We know that today poor mental health reduces the chance of progressing to a graduate job or further study. This shouldn’t be the case.

No one should be held back from achieving in higher education because of their background or personal challenges.

When we create the right conditions for good mental health, we are in turn allowing students to climb the ladder of opportunity to sustainable employment and prosperity. This is clear progress.

We have all been deeply affected by the loss of bright, capable and loved young people to suicide at university.

And we owe it to the memories of those we have lost to take strong and effective action to prevent further tragedies.

In my year as Minister for Higher Education I have made this an absolute priority.

There are three pillars to our approach. Funding vital services and projects; spreading and implementing best practice; and clear responsibilities for providers and protection for students.

Ultimately, we must do what it takes to provide the safety net that students and their loved ones expect and deserve as they embark on the amazing privilege of university life.