Welcome addition to the Amy Johnson collection at Sewerby Hall - The Yorkshire Post says
The remarkable life of Amy Johnson is rightly celebrated at Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington, through a dedicated display.
The pioneering pilot was the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia and set many other records. Born in Hull in 1903, she would go on to inspire women in aviation for generations to come.
Now the collection at Sewerby Hall has welcomed a significant new addition following a donation of documents. The centrepiece of which is Amy Johnson’s original Hull Aero Club membership certificate, along with a copy of her pilot’s licence, a pin badge in the form of her famous plane ‘Jason’, and some newspaper cuttings.
It is a fitting place for these items to wind up after they were donated by a female pilot in Australia. They will add to an already important collection and hopefully the display will go on to inspire future pioneers of the sky.