The family grave of Captain Sir Tom Moore at Morton Cemetery, Riddlesden, Keighley, where his ashes were buried on Monday. Picture: Danny Lawson

Captain Tom’s record-breaking fundraising efforts last year lifted the spirits of the nation at a dark and incredibly unsettling time.

Back in April 2020 as he turned 100, Captain Tom, who lived in Keighley for 50 years before moving down south, told The Yorkshire Post he was particularly grateful for the support he had received from his home county.

“I have been amazed and humbled by the reaction of the strong people of Yorkshire, I have so many happy memories of living in this most wonderful county,” he said at the time.

Relatives of Captain Sir Tom Moore walk through a guard of honour ahead of burying Sir Tom's ashes at his family's grave in Morton Cemetery, Riddlesden, Keighley. Sir Tom, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS with his sponsored walk of his garden in the first coronavirus lockdown, served with the Duke of Wellington's Regiment during the Second World War. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His famous sense of humour was also in display with the words ‘I told you I was old’ engraved on the gravestone in line with his wishes.

Welcome home, Captain Sir Tom Moore