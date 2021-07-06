Captain Tom’s record-breaking fundraising efforts last year lifted the spirits of the nation at a dark and incredibly unsettling time.
Back in April 2020 as he turned 100, Captain Tom, who lived in Keighley for 50 years before moving down south, told The Yorkshire Post he was particularly grateful for the support he had received from his home county.
“I have been amazed and humbled by the reaction of the strong people of Yorkshire, I have so many happy memories of living in this most wonderful county,” he said at the time.
His famous sense of humour was also in display with the words ‘I told you I was old’ engraved on the gravestone in line with his wishes.
Welcome home, Captain Sir Tom Moore
