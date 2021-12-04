Welcome to Yorkshire FoI secrecy over ex-chief executive James Mason is unacceptable – The Yorkshire Post says

The circumstances surrounding Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive James Mason's departure remain unclear.

It is why The Yorkshire Post called in June 2019 for the legal loophole to be closed so all agencies in receipt of taxpayers’ money were compelled to comply with disclosure requirements.

And this is even more essential in the wake of the secrecy over the circumstances that preceded the departure of Sir Gary’s successor James Mason at a time when the troubled tourism agency’s existence is now even more dependent on the financial support of local councils until its future is finally decided in the New Year.

Even though FOI questions show that there were exchanges between the tourism body and the councils on which three of its senior figures serve, they do not explain the allegations that pre-empted Mr Mason’s departure – claims that he denies strongly denies. ‘Personal data’ is the stated reason.

Mr Mason was paid £130,000 a year by Welcome to Yorkshire – an organisation that has been reliant on its survival by the funding of local councils and, by extension, the taxpayers of Yorkshire. Yet those same taxpayers are being denied any explanation of what has happened in this case despite decisions directly involving council leaders.

Obfuscation that makes a mockery of every previous promise by WTY to be totally transparent, this lack of candour only makes it even harder to justify Welcome to Yorkshire being given yet another reprieve.