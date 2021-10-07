Wentworth Woodhouse’s historic value to nation – The Yorkshire Post says

Author Caroline Bailey at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Yet it is also emblematic of the importance of preserving Britain’s national heritage – the very reason why John Major instigated the lottery in the 1990s – and then opening such buildings to the public.

It’s why the Prince of Wales apparently wants Royal residences like Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to be far more accessible when he ascends to the throne; he accepts that this is a small price to pay for conservation funds.

And, in many respects, His Royal Highness should draw inspiration from Rotherham’s newly-restored country estate, where the work of author Catherine Bailey has led to both the creation of a charitable trust to oversee Wentworth Woodhouse – and also the launch of special tours so visitors can appreciate its place in history.

