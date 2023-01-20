What are the options for T Level students wanting to go onto university? - Richard Keys

Students across the country are making their final decisions on which university and course is correct for them, with just a few days to go until the all-important UCAS January deadline. Whilst it is definitely possible to be accepted into a UK university with a T Level, universities are independent from the government and can set their own entry requirements.

With over 160 universities and higher education centres in the UK, it can be tricky to find which ones accept the qualification and for what courses.

If you’re looking to expand your educational horizons without going too far, then you’re in luck. There are a number of universities in North and West Yorkshire who are accepting applications from T Level students.

For those wanting to experience life in a large city, Leeds is a thriving and dynamic place filled with culture and opportunity. The University of Leeds, one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, accepts T Levels for entry on to most of their foundation courses, available through their Lifelong Learning Centre.

Leeds Beckett's entry requirements start at a minimum of 112 UCAS points, equivalent to a T Level grade pass.

In York, a historic city with a unique heritage and lots to do, you can find the University of York and York St John, who will consider T Levels for applications to over 60 of their courses.

Information Technology is one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in the UK, with tech-related roles making up 13 per cent of current job vacancies. Furthermore, with the technologies available to us growing at an exponential rate, the possibility of roles in this field are seemingly limitless.

If you’re currently studying a Digital T Level, then you’re in a great position to secure one of these jobs of the future and a higher education qualification can boost your chances.

Ranked 12th in the world for Media Studies, Goldsmiths University will consider T Levels - even if it does not directly correlate to the subject you’re applying for.

Instead, Goldsmiths says, that “where the T Level subject area does not match the degree applied for, the personal statement and reference will be particularly important in demonstrating interest and suitability for the subject.”

For those interested in exploring upcoming sectors, the University of Salford is now offering an undergraduate degree in Digital Media and Extended Reality. This course is perfect for the technical and creative elements of digital design and production, and you can gain entry on to the foundation year version of the course with a T Level pass grade.

Engineering is a broad discipline, with six major branches and hundreds of specialisms within them. This means that if you’re working towards a T Level in Engineering, Manufacturing or Construction, there are countless courses available to you - for wherever your passion lies.

The University of Southampton is renowned as a centre of excellence in the field of engineering, it includes one of the largest and most diverse engineering groupings in the UK. Students who are working towards their Engineering for Construction T Level will be considered for access to Southampton’s Engineering Foundation Year. Ranked in the top 10 UK universities of 2023, University of Warwick offers degree apprenticeships in Applied Engineering, Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, and Electro-Mechanical Engineering. The university has said that “Applicants with T-levels will be given full and fair consideration when applying to Warwick and have equal opportunities to those applying with other recognised qualifications.”

There is a common misconception that in order to study Finance at degree level you need an A Level in Maths, but this isn’t the case. T Level Finance has been designed to facilitate a career in financial services, which in turn provides you with the opportunity to pursue this subject into higher education.

Nottingham Trent University’s Finance course is currently the second best in the UK for student satisfaction, according to WhatUni. The course offers a mixture of practical, written and coursework-based assessment, which mirrors the hands-on learning style associated with T Level courses. It’s also important to remember that your T Level in Finance doesn’t stop there, it can also open doors to related subjects like accounting and business. The University of Exeter will accept T Levels for a number of its courses, but recommends that you contact its admissions team for further information on specific courses.

A T Level in Education and Childcare gives learners a well-rounded understanding of the basics of safeguarding and child development, as well as understanding and managing behaviour. If this is an area of interest, there are plenty of vocational university courses available.

