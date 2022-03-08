Why Britney Spears deserves freedom of Scarborough as 90th anniversary of open air theatre is celebrated – The Yorkshire Post says

This was global superstar Britney Spears performing at Scarborough in 2018.

It is now one of the premier stages of the world as it marks its 90th anniversary with a guest list to match its new-found status.

For this, the resort will always be in the debt of Britney Spears, the global singing phenomenon, who included the uniquely atmospheric venue on her 2018 tour of the UK. It could not have contrasted more venues like London’s O2 Arena where she performed to vast crowds.

The Queen opens Scarborough's newly-restored Open Air Theatre in 2010.

Peter Taylor, one of the theatre’s promoters, takes up the story. “She was playing the 02, but nobody cared about that,” he said. “They wanted to know why Scarborough. My point was why not?”

Exactly. Why not? This type of vision goes to the heart of Yorkshire’s DNA. It’s also indicative of the ambition that needs to underpin the future of the county’s tourism policy in the wake of Welcome to Yorkshire’s recent demise.

