What Cheltenham roar means to jump racing as Sue and Harvey Smith’s veteran Vintage Clouds carries hopes of Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE is no roar in sport to compare to the start of each Cheltenham Festival when the tapes go up for the first race.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:59 am

Today promises to be no exception after last year’s meeting was staged behind-closed-doors due to Covid.

Yet, while Irish-trained horses are expected to continue the Emerald Isle’s recent dominance, the National Hunt Festival reaffirms the sport’s relationship with the countryside – and areas, like Yorkshire, which are rightly proud of their association with horse racing.

Trainer Sue Smith with Vintage Clouds who lines up at a sixth successive Cheltenham Festival today.

And this will be embodied today by 2021 winner Vintage Clouds lining up today at a sixth successive Festival – a remarkable feat of training by Yorkshire showjumping legend Harvey Smith and his wife Sue – as well as Champion Hurdle hope Tommy’s Oscar who is trained amongst cattle by Northumberland farmers Ian and Ann Hamilton.

Here’s hoping that both can contenders can outrun their odds and provide a very timely fillip for racing – and the sport at its very grassroots.

Tommy's Oscar carries the hopes of Northumberland farmers Ian and Ann Hamilton in today's Champion Hurdle.
