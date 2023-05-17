What exactly is the Labour Party's vision for Yorkshire? - The Yorkshire Post says

It’s time for the Labour Party to put its cards on the table as to how it intends to run the country should it, as expected, win the next General Election.

Yorkshire is crying out for a bold vision that not only empowers it as a region but also gives it the necessary tools to realise its potential.

As former Tory prisons minister Rory Stewart points out that “two years before the election in 1997, Tony Blair and New Labour were projecting a very clear idea of the kind of Government they were going to run and getting into the details and being quite radical and quite bold”.

A lack of a clear vision is affecting Sir Keir Starmer’s ability to win the trust of voters in the region. PIC: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

This is sorely lacking and it is affecting Sir Keir Starmer’s ability to win the trust of voters in the region, according to recent polling by Bradshaw Advisory.

And trust will have only been further eroded by Labour’s ill-judged attacks on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, criticising him for not locking up enough child abusers, earlier this year.

The cauldron of Westminster politics can lead to rhetoric that isn’t always decorous but many will agree with Mr Stewart when he says the attacks were “disgusting”.

All the Westminster parties need to understand the implications of divisive rhetoric.

As for Labour’s vision, the spotlight will increasingly turn to its plans, or lack thereof, as we edge closer to a General Election.