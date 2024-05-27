What Keir Starmer's levelling up landgrab reveals about Labour's election strategy: The Yorkshire Post says

Back in autumn, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner lambasted levelling up as an “empty slogan” and described the Government’s agenda as a “sham and a scam”.

It was the latest in a long line of Labour attacks on Boris Johnson’s flagship policy that admittedly had a considerable amount of wind taken out of its sails by his departure as Prime Minister.

However, the catchy concept for trying to reduce regional inequality has remained a largely popular idea despite the many and varied legitimate criticisms of how it is actually being delivered in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it was fascinating to see Sir Keir Starmer change his party’s tune on the topic in his first keynote speech of the election campaign which was an unambiguous pitch to centre-ground voters disillusioned with the Conservative party.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer makes his first keynote speech during his visit to Lancing in West Sussex, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Starmer seized on the news that Rishi Sunak’s controversial idea for mandatory National Service for teenagers would be funded from money previously earmarked for levelling up by suggesting it would be his party that would take forward the latter policy.

He framed the election as a choice between NHS investment and “levelling up... with Labour or more desperate chaos with the Tories”.

That new line is also telling about Labour’s broader approach to the election on other totemic issues such as economic management and border security; the thrust of their argument tends to be about much-improved delivery instead of proposing entirely new ideas for how the country should be run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad