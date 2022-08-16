What to do if you have to go through clearing after A-Level results - Dan Barcroft at University of Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s school leavers have faced massive challenges studying for both their GCSEs and A-Levels during the pandemic and becoming the first cohort to sit exams since 2019.

With those achieving the very top grades projected to fall both this year and next, some students will inevitably be disappointed. However, it is really important to remember that missing out on the grades you were hoping for is nothing new. There are still many options available to you - and sometimes plan B may be better than your plan A.

Last year 50,000 students across the country secured their place at university through clearing. Clearing is no longer seen just as a fallback option for those who haven’t done as well as expected in their exams. Now, applicants are using it as an opportunity to switch courses or trade up to another university which you had previously ruled out.

You need to figure out which university is right for you.

Some students may have spent months or even years researching a particular course or have their heart set on going to a specific university so it can feel like a really big decision to change your plans post-results. However, clearing gives you the opportunity to carefully consider whether another course or institution will now better suit your aspirations.

Whatever your reason for considering clearing, there are five top tips I urge all students and parents to think about on results day.

Don’t panic - If you didn’t get the results you expected remember to stay calm, don’t panic and stay positive. Even if clearing wasn’t the path you had planned, the outcome can be really positive. Hundreds of thousands of students apply through clearing and by checking for vacancies on your chosen courses at UCAS and visiting each university website for more information will reassure you that there are a variety of options available. Don’t compare your results or educational route to others - there is no set way of doing things.

Be prepared - Planning in advance is the most important thing you can do, even if you end up not needing a Plan B, preparation is crucial. Think about the institutions you would like to contact, so when it comes to Thursday morning you have their numbers to hand and are ready to have that conversation. Have your UCAS personal ID number, results and personal statement to hand before calling each university. You may be asked questions about your personal statement or what motivates you for a particular course, so try and think about this before your call.

Ask plenty of questions - Produce a checklist of things you would like to ask, whether that’s about accommodation, scholarships and financial support, clubs and societies or anything else that you think will help you make an informed decision. At Sheffield, we offer applicants coming through clearing the chance to talk to other students and find out what life as a student here is really like. It’s those conversations, along with speaking to a course tutor, that can help you decide what’s right for you. Find somewhere quiet to make your phone calls and have someone there to support you who you trust and can help you to keep calm. Don’t forget to check with the institution you are talking to about the next steps. It might be helpful to take notes whilst on the phone and repeat back to the person you are talking to, to ensure you understand what you need to do next.

Don’t be pressured into taking the first offer you receive - You do need to be flexible but not desperate. You need to be happy on the course and at the university which is right for you, so don’t feel under pressure to accept the first offer you get. Some universities will give you a few days to think about their offers. Make sure you do your research, check out the university if you can and ask your friends and family what they think. Remember though that it’s your decision as it is you who will be living, studying and enjoying the University experience so if it feels right for you, then it most probably is.

Accommodation - Knowing which Universities have accommodation still available and where it is in location to where you’re studying is really important. Some universities like Sheffield offer guaranteed accommodation for clearing students, provided you meet their criteria.