What to look out for when worried about child exploitation - Mark Russell

Predators groom children in person and online, then exploit them for sex or use terrifying threats and violence to force them into crimes such as money laundering or carrying drugs in ‘county lines’ operations.

Some are forced to work in premises like car washes and nail bars, or to beg outside train stations and shopping centres. It is truly heartbreaking.

Any child in any community, including boys, girls and trans and non-binary children can be targeted for all types of exploitation.

Mark Russell is the chief executive of the Children's Society.

In Yorkshire and Humber in 2020/21, child sexual exploitation was identified as a risk in 1,760 assessments of children referred to social services, while children going missing, which can also be a sign of young people being coerced into crime, was a factor in 1,530 instances.

Gang involvement was highlighted in 1,090 assessments, and in 280 instances trafficking was deemed to be a factor - both are indicators of exploitation.

However, many children are too scared to tell adults what is happening and they may not trust the services that are meant to protect them. They may also have been manipulated so that they do not see themselves as victims.

That’s why during the week of October 3, The Children’s Society is running a ‘Look Closer’ Awareness Week.

Our #LookCloser campaign, which is supported by the National Police Chiefs Council and forces including the British Transport Police, urges not only professionals and parents, but also the public and businesses to be vigilant for signs of child exploitation and abuse and report any concerns.

Everyone, from commuters, and online gamers, to shoppers and people working in public-facing roles, such as transport, shop and hotel staff, can play their part.

This winter, the cost of living crisis and financial pressures facing families may leave some children particularly vulnerable to grooming by perpetrators who offer them cash, food and gifts.

Young victims may also be targeted with offers of drugs, friendship, love, status and even gaming credits.

Signs of exploitation could include children having large amounts of cash or unexplained gifts; appearing under the control of others or under the influence of drugs or alcohol; looking lost; or travelling alone at night. Children may seem upset, anxious or scared, but trauma can also make them appear angry or aggressive.

The Children’s Society’s regional Prevention Officer is working with the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit to raise awareness of exploitation among staff working in different public spaces. Free online learning sessions about spotting signs of exploitation and helping to protect children are on offer for people working at local hotels, supermarkets, shops, transport hubs and hire car and courier firms.

There are also sessions planned for safeguarding professionals and other organisations about intelligence on exploitation, child financial exploitation and about the practice of children being made to carry drugs inside their bodies.

It’s better to report a concern that proves unfounded than to miss the chance to help a child escape horrific abuse while also giving police the chance to bring those exploiting them to justice.

