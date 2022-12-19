What you need to know before gifting a dog to someone for Christmas - Daxa Patel

As we make the final dash for our Christmas presents some may be considering buying a puppy as a surprise Christmas gift which is a lovely thought provided it is the right thing to do. Remember the slogan - a dog is for life, not just for Christmas.

Speaking as a dog person and a dog lover I’d say that is 100 per cent true. Please don’t do this on a whim.

This is a serious commitment. It is not like buying a car or a new jumper which you can return.

I don’t want to put folk off from wanting to enrich their lives because dogs do bring the kind of warmth you will never know until you share your world with them.

Daxa Patel by her father's memorial bench in Golden Acre park in Leeds with her puppy Oscar.

They will come into your world and transform you, and if you give them a little bit of love, they will give you their unconditional love in return.

I am sharing this because of my journey with Oscar, my soulful German Shepherd dog in the hope that this will help readers out there to make the right choice.

If after careful consideration you decide to get a puppy, I would say go for it. Life is too short, and I hope your fur bear brings so much joy.

There are some pros and cons to owning a dog. Your dog needs to know they are living with a responsible adult who will take care of their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

You will be forgiven if you think I am referring to a species from the human race, but they are far smarter than us.

In July 2021 I welcomed a beautiful puppy. For five years he was a figment of my imagination.

As described by Paulo Coelho in his masterful book, the Alchemist, the universe conspired to bring my dream come true. It helped that my dad had a similar dog when I was a child, but I was still a novice.

I was turned down twice by the Dogs Trust, and I totally understand why. I simply worked long hours to give a dog a good home.

The dog wasn’t coming into my world as a 'nice to have' accessory but he was coming as a family member. This is huge.

So for the pros and cons, the positives are, they are your constant companion and they will follow you everywhere.

Also, don't be surprised if you don't have a social life, you will more likely stay in touch with other dog lovers. It is a way of life.

You will find yourself walking a lot, and in all weather conditions. No sick leave or holidays, that's the deal. I don’t need an alarm clock anymore at 5am and I am on my first duty, the first of four walks of the day.

If you work from home like me, they will be by your side. If you are in zoom meetings, they will not disturb you. If someone strange comes to your home, they will protect you.

If you are sad, they will comfort you as they understand how you feel without words. Some say dogs are pet therapy in motion, they are.

They can be fussy eaters. If you are a vegetarian like me and your dog loves meat, it's a challenge to navigate but it's doable.

Your home will need cleaning two or three times a day. With my dog I need a state-of-the-art vacuum.

You'll be active and your dog will capture your heart, before you know it the dog will be in charge of you.

Year two into my apprenticeship as a dog person, I can say there are no downsides, it's a win-win on all fronts, and even picking up after them becomes secondary nature.

However, if you like to travel a lot then you must plan for their care in your absence. Your bills will go up as dog food, veterinary care and insurance, not to mention dog training all costs a lot.

It is worth it if you have time, commitment and loads of love to give as well as receive.

You must fine tune your dog handling skills, remember the dog is perfect, they don’t need training, but we humans do need to understand how we can communicate with our four-legged family member.

For those thinking of getting a puppy I recommend doing a lot of research on the right kind of dog which fits your lifestyle. There is a lot of helpful information on the Kennel club website. Read books and line up some decent training in advance.

Hire a good dog behaviourist and remember every day is your training day to be the perfect buddy to your dog.

If it does not work out, and this can happen, it is wise to act quickly as the longer the dog bonds with you the harder it is for them, and it is not fair on them to be abandoned.

The dog rescue centres do fabulous work and are still coping with dogs abandoned post-lockdown. I hope you make a sound choice as a dog is for life.