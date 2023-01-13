Whitby communities must not be allowed to be hollowed out - The Yorkshire Post says

With tourists flocking to the area, they become popular places for second homes. And despite residents in the coastal town voting to stop new build properties from being sold as second homes, it is a non-binding gesture.
North Yorkshire County Council’s non-legally binding decision last year, which would double council tax on second home owners, has not led to a change either. Central government support is needed for that to come into force.
All of which means there are still owners letting homes to holidaymakers.
The challenge for authorities is to not demonise holidaymakers given the value that they add to the economy but at the same time ensure that the sense of community is not hollowed out. After all, the community in Whitby adds to the character of the coastal town.
The fact that two secondary schools may be considering merging due to falling pupil numbers is a worrying sign that the town is being hollowed out.
It’s not just picture-postcard villages and towns that face housing challenges.
For example Bradford faces demographic challenges when it comes to the housing market. A city with one of the youngest populations in the country, it will be important for Bradford to ensure that there is adequate supply of housing for these young people to remain in the city rather than them having to uproot elsewhere.