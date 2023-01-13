Whitby communities must not be allowed to be hollowed out - The Yorkshire Post says

The shortage of housing supply has long been an issue up and down the country but picturesque locations that are popular with tourists such as Whitby have long faced extra pressures.

With tourists flocking to the area, they become popular places for second homes. And despite residents in the coastal town voting to stop new build properties from being sold as second homes, it is a non-binding gesture.

North Yorkshire County Council’s non-legally binding decision last year, which would double council tax on second home owners, has not led to a change either. Central government support is needed for that to come into force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of which means there are still owners letting homes to holidaymakers.

A view towards Whitby Abbey through the replica Whale's jaw bone. PIC: James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge for authorities is to not demonise holidaymakers given the value that they add to the economy but at the same time ensure that the sense of community is not hollowed out. After all, the community in Whitby adds to the character of the coastal town.

The fact that two secondary schools may be considering merging due to falling pupil numbers is a worrying sign that the town is being hollowed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just picture-postcard villages and towns that face housing challenges.