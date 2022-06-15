Whitby poll show ire over holiday homes and Airbnb - The Yorkshire Post says

The results of a poll of more than 2,000 voters in the town show that a majority think that all new houses should only be used for permanent residence, rather than holiday lets or second homes.

However, the ballot cannot force through any policy and Scarborough Council explained that it is “no more and no less than an expression of the views... and is not binding on any organisation”.

Whitby. Picture: James Hardisty.

Tourism, of course, is a major economic boost in Yorkshire and the region always wants to welcome those who wish to see its special locations.

Without the support of residents who are the lifeblood of such communities, though, nobody benefits.

People who are able to trace their roots in the North Yorkshire town back several generations face having to relocate because they cannot find homes or are priced out of the area in which they were raised.

If long-term residents continue to be turfed out of their own communities, places such as Whitby will end up being nothing more than holiday parks, losing the character that brought visitors in the first place.

The recent Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill seeks to enable local communities in England to stage referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street, but did not include stipulations on making sure new home owners were local.