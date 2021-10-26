Whitby swing bridge saga is hurting town – The Yorkshire Post says

Whitby's swing bridge invariably remains stuck open, causing disruption to residents and tourists, as North Yorkshire County Council is accused of neglecting maintenance and faults.

What is perturbing, however, is North Yorkshire County Council’s apparent lack of urgency over those mechanical defects that has led to the bridge staying open with increasing frequency in recent times.

A recurring problem since a prolonged closure in 2014, the frustration of local residents – and tourists – is growing. “When it breaks down, there is no practical alternative for pedestrians. We need a reliable, working bridge,” said Whitby’s mayor, Linda Wild.

Whitby's swing bridge pre-dates the First World War.

Her blunt message needs to be heeded by NYCC. For, while the council is already the highways authority, its indifference does not bode well when North Yorkshire takes charge of all council services in England’s largest county. As such, it needs to bridge these troubled waters without undue delay.

