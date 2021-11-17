White Rose Forest planting launch a timely project - The Yorkshire Post says

Seven million trees – the equivalent of 4,900 football pitches or 3,500 hectares – could be planted in North and West Yorkshire over the next four years as part of an Action Plan launched yesterday by the White Rose Forest partnership.

Planting millions of trees in cities and countryside would help manage flood risk, mitigate the impact of climate change, create jobs and simply provide happier and healthier places, says the partnership.

Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire. Picture by Gary Longbottom.