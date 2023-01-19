Why a proactive approach is needed to tackling obesity amongst children - The Yorkshire Post says

Political leaders at all levels should be alarmed at the figures showing that more than a quarter of Year Six pupils in Leeds are obese.

The figure has been described as “frightening” by respected health professional Dr John Beal.

That is why there needs to be a concerted drive towards promoting healthy lifestyles amongst all age groups.

In order to get young people more fit and consuming healthier diets the focus needs to be on motivation and positive role models can be of a big help.

A young child being weighed on scales. PIC: PA Images

While fast food outlets in deprived areas of Leeds could be partly to blame for the epidemic, according to Dr Beal, that alone isn’t the root of the problem.

The conversation needs to be centred around accessibility and affordability of positive lifestyle choices. Whether that be grassroots sports clubs or simple open safe spaces for young people to play.

Exercise should be seen as a care provision, that much like the ethos of the NHS is free at the point of use.

If we’re going to strategically protect the NHS, it begins with young people getting access to facilities that enable them to become more active.

It is more important now than ever for playing fields and sports clubs to be accessible given the distractions offered by technology, making people of all ages more sedentary.

And given the crisis that we are seeing unfold in the NHS, there is a danger that the health service could buckle more often in the future if more isn’t done to prevent obesity.

