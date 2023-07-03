All Sections
Why Britain needs to place itself at the forefront of the green industrial revolution - The Yorkshire Post says

The lack of focus on tackling climate change has become a feature of Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

While other countries are making strides in building a more robust economy underpinned by investment in green technologies, Britain risks falling behind.

The Government’s reported u-turn on reversing the ban on onshore wind farms, shows that despite paying lip service to climate change, the PM is yet to convince that he takes the issue seriously.

The opposition to onshore wind turbines is understandable to a certain extent, especially when they are imposed on communities which struggle to see a direct benefit from them.

'The lack of focus on tackling climate change has become a feature of Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.' PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire'The lack of focus on tackling climate change has become a feature of Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.' PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire
If communities were to see the benefits in the form of lower bills, then they would be more receptive to wind turbines on their doorstep.

It is clear that the country cannot afford to turn its back on cheap, clean energy. The war in Ukraine has shown the need for a strong energy mix of renewables. That is why it is also so important for Britain to embrace the green industrial revolution.

And Yorkshire is in a prime position to help the country become a leader in the green industrial revolution. As Adam Newton, senior vice president for governmental and external affairs of Harbour Energy, highlights. Harbour Energy is leading the Humber’s Viking carbon capture and storage project, which aims to capture CO2 emissions from industrial processes and energy production around the region and store them under the North Sea. He believes the Humber has the potential to become a world leading centre for carbon capture and storage.

