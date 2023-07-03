Why Britain needs to place itself at the forefront of the green industrial revolution - The Yorkshire Post says

The lack of focus on tackling climate change has become a feature of Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.

While other countries are making strides in building a more robust economy underpinned by investment in green technologies, Britain risks falling behind.

The Government’s reported u-turn on reversing the ban on onshore wind farms, shows that despite paying lip service to climate change, the PM is yet to convince that he takes the issue seriously.

The opposition to onshore wind turbines is understandable to a certain extent, especially when they are imposed on communities which struggle to see a direct benefit from them.

'The lack of focus on tackling climate change has become a feature of Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister.' PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

If communities were to see the benefits in the form of lower bills, then they would be more receptive to wind turbines on their doorstep.

It is clear that the country cannot afford to turn its back on cheap, clean energy. The war in Ukraine has shown the need for a strong energy mix of renewables. That is why it is also so important for Britain to embrace the green industrial revolution.