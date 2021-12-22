Why Call The Midwife is classic Christmas Day TV that celebrates unsung NHS heroines– The Yorkshire Post says

Just like Yorkshire’s very own All Creatures Great and Small which airs on Christmas Eve on Channel 5, such shows offer light entertainment in the very best traditions of British television at Yuletide.

Yet, while Call The Midwife’s backdrop in the East End of London in 1966 is very different to the challenges facing the NHS today, characters like Sister Julienne, brilliantly played by the one and only Jenny Agutter, offer a timely reminder about the wider importance of midwifery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when serious concerns are being expressed about the shortage of midwifes in York and Scarborough, and the risks that face these unsung heroines as they help Covid-infected mothers to give birth, it is more important than ever to recognise and appreciate the value of such care – and devotion to duty.

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in the Christmas special of Call The Midwife.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.