Why is the Government shunning responsibility for the cavity wall scandal? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I saved your full page (February 24) and the article by Greg Wright (February 29) to have time to digest and think about this cavity wall scandal.

Government had a whizz idea. Cavity wall insulation was such a winner, it would be grant aided. Sales people jumped on the bandwagon and off it went.

Any one can search the internet and quickly discover this cavity wall insulation job is a minefield. It can work, but equally it can make things worse.

Jamil Zafar, from Halifax, who is a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Some of this work needed to be undone; difficult and expensive. Government had paid to put it in, so it should pay to take it out; but the government did not see it that way.

It could not be left as it was, so the householders (possibly reluctantly) got on the compensation bandwagon; which failed.

Double whammy for the householders; no, triple whammy when the bailiffs came knocking on the door of their devalued house. These unfortunate householders had made the mistake of believing the government.

It is an awful thing to say, but the government is not to be trusted. How have we got to the stage where our own government is not to be trusted? Because we have not been paying attention.

Government should be transparent - honest, not evasive or sneaky. Everyone, from top to bottom of our society, needs to take responsibility. Responsibility for what we do, and being responsible for each other.

Then will come the realisation that we need to work together to achieve anything. This is where we have gone wrong, and we all need to work together to sort it out.

We need this to be our one and only yardstick in the election. We start from the bottom and decide to work together. We vote for representatives who will work with everyone, so we get those at the top who work together with us.