Rising energy costs and what has been one of the driest summers on record have hit British farmers hard.

Charities supporting farmers are reporting a rise in mental health issues as a result of the uncertain economic future they face.

The war in Ukraine shows that food security should be a key priority and British farmers will be central to that.

That is why the Government should treat the Country and Land Business Association’s warning that “we’re going to start seeing farmers go bust” with utmost seriousness. As Lucinda Douglas, the regional director of the CLA, says, they need help from leaders.

British farmers will also need the support of consumers as cutting down on British produce over the winter could harm farms for good. And such are the financial requirements for starting a farm, that once these farms are gone they are gone for good.

People are having to prioritise their spending. But the need to buy local, where possible, is important to the country’s future. Even if that means buying cheaper cuts of meat or frozen vegetables. We need to value British food.

The dry summer is leading to fears that a lot of vegetables will be stunted. By accepting imperfect fruit and vegetables from growers in this country, not only will people send a message on sustainability but also help these growers.