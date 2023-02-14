Why it’s important to learn how to pronounce people’s names correctly - Tina Hughes

It’s likely we can all recall a moment in time where we’ve been unsure how to pronounce the name of someone we’re about to meet for the first time, or think we know how to say someone’s name only to be corrected at a later date. It might have felt embarrassing or awkward, so instead of trying it’s easier to avoid using their name altogether.

Imagine if it was your name that was perceived to be hard to say, or if because of your name you feared racial discrimination. Perhaps you can relate, but if not, consider yourself fortunate never to have experienced what it feels like to have people regularly call you by the wrong name, not take the time to understand how you like to be referred to, or anglicise your name to make it more comfortable for them. People might do this with the best intentions, or to avoid any awkwardness, but the unseen impact can be significant.

My name is generally widely accepted by society, but it’s unacceptable that people still experience the contrary. The devastating effect the mispronunciation of names can have throughout their lives - often starting in childhood and still hanging over them today – is palpable.

Some refer to losing their identity, feel less significant than others or are cast as an outsider. Others have given up trying to correct people who pronounce their name wrong and instead have accepted a totally different name to feel more included. This should never have been, and certainly never should be a solution, but society still has work to do.

Yorkshire Building Society has launched an initiative where colleagues learning to spell names phonetically.

A name is someone’s identity. It can give a sense of individuality and can often be linked back to ancestors, cultural roots or tradition. It’s a basic entitlement that deserves to be treated with respect, and no one should ever have to feel that it takes bravery or courage to be addressed by the name they were given, go by or want to be known as, to feel a sense of inclusion.

If you’re unsure how to say someone’s name – ask them. You don’t need to make a fuss but taking the time to understand how they would like it pronounced can make all the difference to creating a more inclusive environment. It can help to break down any perceived barriers and allow them to feel valued and equal.

Learning to spell someone’s name phonetically could also help, and as part of our commitment at Yorkshire Building Society to create an inclusive culture - where our colleagues can bring their true selves to work without any fear – we’ve launched an initiative that does just that.

The importance of pronouncing names correctly has been at the forefront of our Ethnicity colleague network’s work this year. As a result, we’ve made a small change to enable colleagues to spell their names phonetically which we hope will make a big difference to those who have long struggled to have their names accepted since childhood and throughout their career.

Of course, the mispronunciation of names isn’t exclusive to the workplace – it’s something people from all walks of life, heritage and backgrounds quietly struggle with socially too. But as organisations together we can be a driving force for change, and as responsible employers we can help individuals to speak volumes on a topic that has for too long been silenced for fear of prejudice or embarrassment. Be an ally and start saying their name today.