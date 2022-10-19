Why Liz Truss must resign as Prime Minister and resign now - GP Taylor

She must go, because she has made a mess of our economy, has lost control of her party, and is causing millions of working people to live in fear. The stock market and the hustlers of the City have bet against her and they have won. They have gambled with our livelihoods and no one has come to our aid.

Like George Soros, who on Black Wednesday 1992, short sold sterling and made a billion dollars, the traders have again gambled not only with our money but also our future. They have used the broken capitalistic weapons against the people to line their own pockets.

The Bank of England raises interest rates to curb greed-flation and in turn puts millions of mortgage payers and the housing market at risk.

Prime Minister Liz Truss must go for the economic disaster that she has caused. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

We are living in dire economic times and we need to have a steady hand as well as a united team running the country. It doesn’t matter if it is Tory or Labour as there is little difference between the two. Both parties care little for the working class and have trouble seeing further than Islington or possibly Highgate on a good day.

To the metropolitan elite of all parties, everything outside London is a foreign land. Northerner’s are regarded as useless eaters, worthless consumers who are only ever looked after at election time. The red wall is something to be won over with vague unfulfilled promises. The political classes renege on everything from full devolution, the Northern Powerhouse, and want everyone North of Lincoln to get fracked.

London politicians do not understand that life is looking grim up north. The potential of house repossessions and people unable to pay heating bills is looming large. Food is becoming more and more expensive and food banks are outnumbering charity shops.

Pubs, cafés and shops are going out of business due to increasing costs. Buying fish and chips is now becoming financially prohibitive. Having a pint will soon be a pastime that only the rich can afford. Our way of life is being destroyed and all politicians say is things will get worse.

Why don’t we have a prime minister who can sort this mess out?

This really is a crisis, and it is not inflammatory to say that people will die this winter because of it. There are a growing number who are frightened to turn on their heating and cannot afford food. Heating or eating is a cliché of our time. Some residents of Yorkshire will soon not be able to buy either. As the Bank of England hammers the interest rate there will be a whole new generation of evictions and repossessions, with even the middle classes plunged into poverty. We must be protected.

All this comes as our government assists in a war supporting Ukraine to the tune of nearly £4bn in 2022 and a promise of £2.8bn in 2023. This is even though in 2015 The Guardian called the Ukraine “the most corrupt country in Europe.” Last year the UK gave away nearly £12bn in foreign aid. Ridiculously, millions went to countries that have their own space programmes.

This is money that could be spent at home putting food on British tables and heating in British homes.

Even though we need political stability, we also need to have a prime minister who we trust. Sadly, Liz has lost that and in doing so, must resign. She must put the country before her political career and step down. It is obvious that she is not in charge of the government and Jeremy Hunt appears to be pulling the strings.

Truss would gain so much respect from being a politician who resigns, knowing her position is untenable, rather than being pushed out by the scheming rat-pack politicians sealing her fate at their late-night curry parties in Portcullis House.

We do not want a 100-day leader’s election. The country needs leadership now. Jeremy Hunt should not become the de facto prime minister. Tory MPs must be allowed to select a new prime minister and be done with it. Now is not the time for a general election. Hands have to be kept on the wheel and important decisions made. The nation does not want a Sunak, Hunt, Mordaunt throuple.

Better still, why don’t we have a coalition for national emergency? This would draw the best people from all parties to work together for once.

We are warned of difficult times ahead. I just hope that the government really knows that it will be those at the bottom of society who will suffer the most.

The Tory party must understand that by needlessly ousting Boris, it is responsible for the chaos our country faces today. They cannot blame it on Brexit, Russian gas (we only get 4 per cent of our gas from them,) or the war in Ukraine. All that has hit the fan is because they stabbed Boris in the back for their own ends and it has now come back to haunt them.