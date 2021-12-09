Why mandatory vaccines should be resisted as Boris Johnson’s scandals intensify – The Yorkshire Post says

Even though they are part of an increasingly shambolic government that has, arguably, reached a political tipping point by becoming a laughing stock on prime-time TV light entertainment shows, they’re fortunate that most people started taking new health precautions when the new Omicron variant first emerged last month.
Boris Johnson’s Christmas party ‘lies’ betray virus victims and destroy trust – The Yorkshire Post says
This is evidenced by reduced football on high streets, even at the busiest time of the year, and schools asking parents not to attend traditional nativity plays, in order to minimise the risk to public health, protect the NHS and prevent the return of more stringent lockdowns.
My children did not see their dying dad while Downing Street held Christmas party and mocked us – Jayne Dowle
It is this public duty, and co-operation, that will be critical if the threat of mandatory vaccines – an authoritarian and draconian policy totally at odds with the values of all freedom-enjoying liberal democracies – is to be negated as the Government attempts to fend off multiple scandals about ethics and impropriety.
As well as turbo-charging preventative measures like the ventilation of schools and public buildings, NHS and scientific leaders need to be deploying their own powers of persuasion to reach out to those people who, for whatever reason, are still reluctant to have their Covid jabs.
And the onus is on them to do so when every Cabinet minister finds their authority diminished by their association with a prime minister whose inattention to detail at every stage of his premiership, and this pandemic, is no laughing matter for all those families who have lost loved ones to Covid – or who remain at risk from a virus that is like no other.
