Why more young people should consider being trustees for hospices - Khushbu Goulden

I passionately believe more people, especially young people, would find the role of a trustee very rewarding and would encourage them to explore it further. I know first hand that trustees can make a difference to both the organisation and the person.

We need to present a different image to the one people may have of the ‘typical trustee’. Many people think it is something they consider doing in retirement. I actually took up the position before I went on maternity leave and brought my new-born daughter into the St Leonard’s boardroom for the first few meetings. Everyone was very welcoming and accommodating and made me feel at ease. What you need is a passion for the work of hospices and a desire to make a difference, the rest is detail and you can work it out.

Why wait until you wind down – what’s stopping you from doing something to make an impact on our community today?

It’s really important for me to do what fulfils me. We’re often too focused on the day-to-day, rather than focused on what is our role in society and how we give back – I find being a trustee is a privilege – it brings so much reward and I feel I can fit it around my work, as long as I plan somewhat in advance.

Khushbu Goulden is a trustee at York charity St Leonard’s Hospice.

My boss at the time was fantastic about it. He was a true people leader and saw how energised I was when I spoke about the hospice. So for him, he knew he was nurturing my energy and helping me be a better version of me. I have experience of working in the health care, consulting and life sciences sector and, by being a trustee, I stay connected to the broader system. It gives me an edge in my thinking and it helps me give back to a charitable organisation whose values I deeply respect. At the same time, I’m learning a critical skill in my own leadership journey and that is non-executive leadership.

I admit that for any high-achieving professional, non-executive leadership can be a challenge. Because I’m not a member of the management team, I am not responsible for the actions. And it’s not always easy to know what questions to ask, but being curious has served me well and resulted in fruitful discussions with board members and members of the senior management team.

My inspiration to join the board of trustees came after my sister in law, Natalie, was cared for by the Hospice. She was only 30 years old when she died of cervical cancer in 2018. I’d never had first-hand experience of a Hospice and was struck by how amazing the care was. Everything they did for Nat was incredible. So when my job brought me to York in 2020, I really wanted to give back to the Hospice.

Natalie was down to earth, loving and ambitious – we got on so well. Natalie’s relationship to cancer was an inspiration in itself, she didn’t use terms like fighting cancer, she smiled at cancer – ‘Smiling at Cancer’ was the name of her Instagram account. She showed nothing but love in those tough months. My brother in law continues to be an inspiration to me. He has been running and fundraising constantly for the Hospice since Nat died.

I believe everyone has a role to play in supporting the voluntary sector to make a difference – whether it is organising a fundraising event, running a marathon, volunteering or becoming a trustee.

You should follow what your passion is and if you really want to make a difference, don’t wait until there’s a better time, just do it today.