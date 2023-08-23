Why Northern Powerhouse Rail needs to deliver for the city of Bradford - The Yorkshire Post says

Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) promised so much yet is set to deliver so little for the region. In fact all it has achieved is to leave Yorkshire in limbo as the Government tries to save face after watering down initial plans before parking them in a sidings.

One of the big beneficiaries of a full implementation of NPR would have been the city of Bradford.

Bradford has long been held back by poor public transport infrastructure. Mobility is hindering its residents from getting around the region, nevermind travelling beyond Yorkshire’s borders.

The city stands marooned, abandoned when it comes to much needed investment in transport infrastructure. Investment that could prove pivotal for one of the country’s youngest cities.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman says the Government is reviewing plans for NPR so that it can find “a better option for Bradford”. PIC: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Projects like NPR are not just a simple case of shiny new rail tracks and stations. It is about increasing mobility with affordable transport feeding into economic opportunity.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman says the Government is reviewing plans for NPR so that it can find “a better option for Bradford”, after the city was left disappointed when the Government announced that it would not be included in the route for the high-speed rail network.

To truly understand the frustration that is felt in Bradford and the scale of the potential that the city has, Ministers would do well spending time talking to some of the young people there.