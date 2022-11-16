A week in politics is a long time, especially when in that week our new Prime Minister flies off to COP 27, as thousands of Albanians flood in through the open border of the south coast and people are still afraid to turn on their heating.

Rishi’s plane was one of 400 private jets that landed in Egypt. Did he not see how hypocritical that was? Private jets emit 33 million tons of greenhouse gases each year. That is more than Denmark does as an entire country. Does Rishi and all the other globalists want us to believe they care about the planet?

Not only does Rishi fly to the conference, but when he is there, he joins in with all the other virtue signalers wanting to pay climate reparations to nations such as Pakistan, a country spending several billions on its defence programme, and tens of millions a year on its space programme. At the same time, it is one of the biggest recipients of aid from the UK.

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, said the UK has a “historical responsibility” to pay out. Sorry Ed, no we don’t. The reasons are, we don’t have the money and it’s not all our fault. Why should we apologise for the Industrial Revolution? Britain changed the world for the better and brought millions out of poverty because of it.

'Rishi’s plane was one of 400 private jets that landed in Egypt.' PIC: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does the government despise the British people and treat us with contempt? Are we being mugged in broad daylight and our money funnelled to the third world by self-serving opportunistic politicians who dislike the very people who elected them?

People like Miliband have no historical grasp on the facts. They are part of the liberal elite, demanding reparations for slavery who forget the inconvenient truth that many African nations wanting reparations, made millions out of slavery, and had to be forced to stop by British gunboats.

It is the same with climate change reparations. The truth is that Britain emitted just 4.6 per cent of all historic emissions - the fifth highest in the world. Around 80 per cent of these occurred before 1990. From the start of the Industrial Revolution until now, the total was 78bn over 220 years.

Now, the UK emits less than one per cent of all emissions each year and ranks 68th in global emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comparison, from 2013 to 2020, China has dumped a staggering 80bn tonnes on the planet. Yet, we don’t see Just Stop Oil protesting and stopping traffic on the Beijing ring road.

What about India? This is a country that out pollutes most of the world. It has currently spewed 54 billion tonnes of emissions into the atmosphere. Does India pay reparations to itself? This makes the whole issue of climate reparations an absolute farce.

Over the past decade 4.7 million hectares of rainforest are lost every year. Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia cut down thousands of square miles of carbon saving trees and yet could be in line for climate reparations. That is how ridiculous it is.

Any thought of paying billions of pounds to foreign countries will be bad for Yorkshire. There is a £60bn black hole in our economy. That means more taxes and more money being taken from Yorkshire households. Giving money away at this time for climate reparations is complete nonsense and will see the Tory party wiped out at the ballot box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, reparations are just the tip of the climate con iceberg. The whole concept of net zero will be damaging to our county and Yorkshire farmers will be the next target.

Just like in Ireland, farmers will be paid not to farm and given thousands of pounds to cull flatulent cattle to save the planet. The cutting of meat consumption and reducing cattle numbers is an attempt to destroy our farming industry. It goes hand in hand with reparations, net zero and every other eco whim. There is a desire amongst some politicians for an end to livestock farming by 2030. This protein will be replaced by eating insects – hard to believe, but very true. We will all live in a perpetual bushtucker trial.

Yorkshire farmers will be offered a lump sum to leave the industry and sell up. Those farmers that are left will have to adhere to the government’s new environmental land management schemes, that will reward sustainable food production and environmental improvements. This means that by 2024 the UK government wants to control and manage all the farms.

These policies are straight out of the UN and its partner the World Economic Forum playbook. If left unchecked, multiple experts have said, the UN Sustainable Development Goals known as Agenda 2030 policies on agriculture and food production would lead to economic devastation, shortages of critical goods, widespread famine, and a dramatic loss of individual freedoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UN plan calls for national and international wealth redistribution. In other words, reparations by the back door.

Be warned, climate change is an industry, a business that will profit only the vested few.