Why Scarborough is a levelling up ‘litmus test’ – The Yorkshire Post says

For, while Scarborough basks in warm weather more commonly associated with Barbados as lockdown restrictions are lifted, the picture postcard scenery and shimmering sea masks wider socio-economic challenges that were entrenched long before Covid struck here.
And, as Mr Sillito observes in today’s newspaper as he reflects on his schooling at Scalby Comprehensive, towns like Scarborough will continue to be held back unless the Government recognises the need for far more investment in education and skills.
In many respects, Scarborough should be a litmus test for Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ agenda – the regret is coastal resorts did not feature in the PM’s policy speech last week on his supposedly flagship domestic policy.
