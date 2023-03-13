Why the Government and the BBC was wrong to censor Gary Lineker - The Yorkshire Post says

Outside the headquarters of the BBC stands a statue of the great author and journalist George Orwell and behind that statue the wall is inscribed with his words "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear".

The reaction of Government Ministers showed that they didn’t want to hear Gary Lineker’s concerns about modern political rhetoric around immigration.

And subsequently, BBC executives have tried to strip the Match of the Day host of the liberty to voice his concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality is that Mr Lineker was airing unease that the majority of people feel when it comes to the dehumanising language being used about migrants by a group of politicians to deflect from their own failings.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker will continue as a BBC presenter after the corporation apologised for a "difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters, and most importantly, our audiences". PIC James Manning/PA Wire

The fact that so many of his co-presenters and commentators also decided to withdraw in solidarity with Mr Lineker shows that they too share those concerns, or at the very least support the former England footballer’s right to air them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People need to understand the impact of intemperate language around migrants, the majority of whom are destitute and desperate. Describing them as “swarms” and an “invasion” strips them of their identity. Worse still, it creates an enemy for a small number of people to direct their ire at for problems that refugees aren’t responsible for.

Mr Lineker’s reinstatement as host of BBC flagship football programme may conclude the chapter for the former England star but arguably another has opened. The position of Tim Davie, the Director-General of the BBC who presided over this mess, is now untenable.