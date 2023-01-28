The Government has rightly received a lot of criticism for its handling of the NHS crisis this winter, but it has the opportunity to make a real change and safeguard the welfare of future generations.

One of the reasons the NHS has not been able to cope has been due to a social care sector that has been under-resourced for decades.

Under successive governments, care has been neglected, leading to care workers not being paid enough for them to want to remain in the sector while simultaneously making it very difficult to recruit new staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those that remain in care see it as a calling. For example Leona McInally, a staff member at Alba Rose care home, who would love to spend more time with residents but finds herself “a lot more stretched”.

Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering where a care worker is pictured with a resident at the home. PIC: Simon Hulme

In North Yorkshire, between three and four hundred care home beds have been lost. While a scheme designed to help care homes at risk of going under has seen a huge uptick in pleas for help. That is not the sign of a healthy sector.

The majority of people in this country are feeling the pinch right now and the last thing many will want to see is another tax being introduced. But a health and social care levy would at least help correct the course of a ship that is headed towards disaster. In fact, it was a policy of Boris Johnson’s government that successive administrations have lost their nerve on. A levy should just be the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad