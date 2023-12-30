This year is my 40th anniversary of having a TV licence and it will be my last. Like so many others, I have finally decided to ditch the annual fee and go rogue. Official figures are very clear. More and more people are refusing to pay our national broadcaster anything at all. If the BBC was a commercial business, it would soon be bankrupt.

A record 2.84 million people now insist they are no longer obliged to fork out £159 (soon to be £169.50) for the annual charge because they don’t watch BBC channels or any kind of live TV. This figure is an increase of more than 360,000 on the previous twelve months.

The BBC board said the below-inflation increase would “require further changes on top of the major savings that we are already delivering. Our content budgets are now impacted, which in turn will have a significant impact on the wider creative sector across the UK”. The broadcaster appears to have become very used to the idea of everyone paying for them to make programmes even if they never watch them. This is why I have given up on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio 2 is no longer recognisable as a national broadcaster. It is in search of a younger and younger audience, employing sycophantic presenters playing chart disco music. Like so many other people over 50, I moved to BBC 6 Music. However, this was short lived as the youth virus quickly spread to this channel with good presenters having their programmes cancelled only to be replaced by hip Gen Z’s with unpronounceable names and the musical taste of a deaf giraffe.

A general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

BBC local radio has also been savaged, with stations that Yorkshire people relied on being turned into nothing more than ghost broadcasters covering vast swathes of the county with no local connections. No wonder a couple of million people have emigrated to Greatest Hits Radio. The trouble is that the BBC no longer knows who its audience is. It refuses to accept that most of its viewers and listeners are over 40. So, why should we be made to pay for this service if it doesn’t represent the people it is supposed to serve.

Gen Z don’t watch traditional television. Their media consumption is usually streamed through the internet. Yet, the BBC insists on ‘woking’ up its output in the belief that it will attract a new audience.

Since childhood, I was an ardent fan of Dr Who. Sadly, over the past couple of years the story lines have become so woke that I cannot watch them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virus of historical revisionism infests the broadcaster and every aspect of its output.

As for BBC news, I believe it is totally biased and infected with a corrosive metropolitan mindset. I am overjoyed that programmes such as Newsnight and Panorama will have their budgets cut. In my opinion, they lost any credible authority of impartiality years ago.

This is one of the main reasons why I will not be giving them any more money.

All in all, the BBC should not only find a method of self-funding, but it should also have its broadcast licence revoked as it is no longer fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Reithian principles' to inform, educate and entertain are now a thing of the past and the broadcaster has adopted a fully woke agenda that is putting off many loyal supporters who will find their information, education and entertainment elsewhere.