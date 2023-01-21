Why vaccinations are still essential to protect both people and the NHS this winter - Dr James Thomas

It is now almost three years since the Covid pandemic changed the world and more than two years since the NHS was the first in the world to start delivering the Covid-19 vaccine and bring hope that an end was in sight.

Thanks to the vaccines, hundreds of thousands of people have been prevented from becoming seriously ill or dying and we have been able to get back to a normal way of life again and the freedoms we all value so highly.

However, as the high infection rates show, Covid is still here and the vaccines are just as important now as two years ago to help keep people protected against the virus.

For the first time since the pandemic we have also seen the return of other viral infections this winter, such as flu, with the number of people needing hospital care at record levels.

A Covid-19 vaccination centre sign. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

While it is completely understandable that people might be tired of having to get vaccinated and are suffering from so-called vaccine fatigue, the reality is that this is the only way to keep people safe and enable us to live with Covid.

There has been no let up for NHS staff, who are now having to contend with a ‘twindemic’ of Covid and flu at a time when the NHS is also facing record demand for services on top of record vacancies and high sickness rates.

As expected, cases of both viruses rose sharply over the Christmas and New Year period, as did the number of hospital admissions.

Figures from earlier this month showed that nationally one in every eight hospital beds is being used for someone with either Covid or flu.

And experts fear this will continue to be a strain on the NHS for the remaining winter months, with the XBB1.5 variant that is spreading extremely rapidly in the US also being a cause for concern.

Almost two thirds of those eligible for a Covid booster in West Yorkshire have already had the vital top up jab since the rollout started last autumn.

However, that means there are still over 400,000 people at increased risk from the virus who have yet to get protected.

Immunity wanes over time, so even if you have had previous doses, the booster is needed to significantly increase your protection by bringing it back up to the highest level.

As a doctor, I am also very concerned that there are people with health conditions that put them at increased risk of both Covid and flu who have not had their jabs yet.

These viruses can be very serious for people with conditions such as heart or kidney disease, or respiratory conditions, who may not be able to fight off the virus, as well as other people, whatever their age.

We know for a fact these vaccines help reduce the risk of ending up in hospital with Covid, flu, or pneumonia, or needing urgent and invasive support to stay alive.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) estimates that more than 100,000 people were kept out of hospital last winter alone thanks to our previous Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

And the more people that have the maximum protection, the less chance there is for these viruses to circulate unabated and cause serious illness to ourselves, our loved ones and wider communities.

Both bookable and walk-in appointments are still available at clinics across the region, and nationally, as well as at pop-up clinics being held in local communities.

People can book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119, or find details of their nearest walk-in clinic at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab.

The number of people still being admitted to hospital with both flu and Covid needs to be a wake-up call to everyone who hasn’t come forward for their vaccinations yet.

So, my ask to you – on behalf of all in the NHS – is that if you are one of the people who have been invited to have a flu or Covid booster vaccination this winter but have yet to come forward please do so as soon as possible.

It’s quick and easy to get both jabs so please help protect both yourself and the NHS and make it a New Year’s resolution to get yours as soon as you can.

Huge gratitude and thanks must go to all the NHS staff working so hard to deliver both vaccination services and care to all those that need it, and also to the many volunteers who have given their time and effort to supporting the delivery of the Covid vaccination programme.

And as ever, if you need NHS care, please do continue to come forward as you usually would — using NHS 111 online and 999 in an emergency.

