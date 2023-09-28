Why we must act now to support young people in achieving their potential - Lucy Gifford

The rising cost of living, a lack of opportunities and low self-confidence are having a profound impact on young people in Yorkshire and the Humber. Research launched recently by The Prince’s Trust and LADbible group finds that the majority of 16-24 year olds in the region don’t feel able to chase their dream jobs and are abandoning their hopes for the future.

These findings are a stark warning and show that we must act now to support young people to achieve their potential. Failing to do so could have significant consequences on young people in the region, and to all of us who are proud to call Yorkshire and the Humber home.

Young people are the workers, thinkers and dreamers of the future and at The Trust we believe they have the solutions to many of our society’s biggest challenges.

However, over half of those we spoke to in the region told us that they have lowered their expectations for the future due to the cost of living crisis, that they were unable to plan past the next six months and that pursuing their dream job was on hold. Similar numbers said they were prioritising any job over their dream job at the moment, and that they were worried about never being financially secure.

King Charles III set up the Prince's Trust in 1976 when he was the Prince of Wales. PIC: PA

In addition, almost half of young people told us that they had left, or were thinking about leaving, education due to financial pressures. This is at a time when one in five already do not feel confident that they have the right qualifications to pursue their dream job.

These findings echo what my colleagues and I have been hearing from the young people we support on programmes in Yorkshire and the Humber. For the majority, the rising cost of living and continued economic uncertainty is having the biggest impact on their career aspirations, broader hopes for the future and wellbeing.

Having already seen an integral part of their lives disrupted by the pandemic, there is now a risk that the continued economic uncertainty is forcing young people to make decisions which will jeopardise their ability and confidence to pursue their career aspirations even further.

In addition to the cost of living crisis, the research finds that a lack of opportunities and self-confidence are the other biggest obstacles to achieving their dream career.

Despite all of this, there is hope and a way to overcome these challenges. Earlier this year, The Prince’s Trust NatWest Youth Index 2023 found that almost two thirds of young people felt that despite the challenges they face, if given practical support to build their skills and confidence, they could overcome these barriers and fulfil their potential.

By targeting support towards those that need it most, we can help build the self-confidence, life skills and career opportunities that enable young people to succeed in every step of their life.

For example, young people like Megan from Leeds, who was struggling to find jobs which catered to her disability.

She came to The Prince’s Trust and built up her confidence by doing Team, a twelve-week personal development programme. After finishing the course, she has now been successful at securing full-time employment and is flourishing in the role.

The Prince’s Trust has been helping young people find and make the most of opportunities since 1976, when the charity was established by King Charles III, who was at that time Prince of Wales.

The Prince’s Trust believes that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter what their background or the challenges they are facing. We help those from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

But we cannot do this alone. Across the region we collaborate with colleges, education partners and employers such as Torque, Marks & Spencer and TK Maxx, amongst others, to provide the opportunities for young people to achieve their potential. Each year in Yorkshire and the Humber, this means we help over 2,500 young people, with three-in-four on our programmes moving into work, education or training.

It is vital that alongside other charities, businesses and the Government, we continue this work to support young people, particularly those facing the most disadvantage.

At The Prince’s Trust, we believe every young person should have the chance to succeed and look forward to strengthening our partnerships with existing and new partners to deliver on this vision.

By continuing to champion young people and empower them to gain essential life skills, we can ensure that they feel positive about their futures, strive towards their goals and fulfil their aspirations. By investing in our young people, it’s not only an investment in them, but also the future of Yorkshire and the Humber.