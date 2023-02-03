Why we need to press ahead with projects such as HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail - The Yorkshire Post says

The lack of investment in public transport infrastructure has long been a frustration for this region. By all metrics it is holding back Yorkshire from fulfilling its potential.

That is why while Jason McCartney, the Tory MP for Colne Valley, is right to call for honesty from politicians about the potential for disruption from projects like HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, we cannot fall into the trap of allowing inconvenience in the interim to stand in the way of progress.

It is clear that the Government has tried all it can to water down proposals for both these schemes. But the region will continue to fight for these schemes.

The argument is no less stronger than it was on day one for HS2 to be implemented in full and for Northern Powerhouse also to be delivered whole.

The Colne Valley Viaduct will carry the High Speed 2 railway over the Colne Valley Regional Park, in Hillingdon, west London. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The tracks need to be laid down for the future so that generations to come do not suffer from having to live with the same inadequate infrastructure that we are currently encumbered with.

As Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, argues in this newspaper today, there’s a risk of Britain being left behind when it comes to our railway networks.

“While we dither, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and many more of our competitors are investing billions in their own networks,” he writes.

Chopping and changing existing plans not only cause delay but there are costs to redrawing plans.