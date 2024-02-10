The plan would see highly toxic radioactive waste buried in specially designed and engineered vaults and tunnels hundreds of metres underground.

However, the plan has already had cold water poured over it by a leading expert. Dr Paul Dorfman is the founder of the Nuclear Consulting Group, which is made up of 120 experts in the fields of radiation waste, nuclear policy and environmental risk.

He says the risk of flooding, from accelerating sea level rise and storm surges, should put the area "out of bounds and raises significant questions about why the site was chosen”.

The seafront at Withernsea. PIC: Simon Hulme

His words need to be taken seriously, especially as Dr Dorfman has previously advised the Ministry of Defence on the dismantling of nuclear submarines.

Questions over the viability of the plans aside, the communication by the Government has left a lot to be desired.

Energy security clearly needs to be one of this country’s top priorities and nuclear will have to play some role in the energy mix as a result.

But in order to establish these geological disposal facilities (GDF), the hearts and minds of the communities need to be won over.