Why Withernsea nuclear waste dump proposals are causing concern
The plan would see highly toxic radioactive waste buried in specially designed and engineered vaults and tunnels hundreds of metres underground.
However, the plan has already had cold water poured over it by a leading expert. Dr Paul Dorfman is the founder of the Nuclear Consulting Group, which is made up of 120 experts in the fields of radiation waste, nuclear policy and environmental risk.
He says the risk of flooding, from accelerating sea level rise and storm surges, should put the area "out of bounds and raises significant questions about why the site was chosen”.
His words need to be taken seriously, especially as Dr Dorfman has previously advised the Ministry of Defence on the dismantling of nuclear submarines.
Questions over the viability of the plans aside, the communication by the Government has left a lot to be desired.
Energy security clearly needs to be one of this country’s top priorities and nuclear will have to play some role in the energy mix as a result.
But in order to establish these geological disposal facilities (GDF), the hearts and minds of the communities need to be won over.
The Government got itself on the wrong foot with the plans in Withernsea, even if they do get off the ground. People need reassurance for such ambitions to work and that can only be achieved through better understanding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.