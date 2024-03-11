Why Yorkshire is grateful for the work the RNLI has done for generations from Whitby
In Yorkshire the charity has played a hugely important role for two centuries and volunteering with the RNLI runs through some families for generations.
The Yorkshire coast would not be as safe as it is without the RNLI and the charity would not be what it is without the hardworking lifeboat personnel.
For so many it is a family affair, reflected in the photographs and rolls of honour at the RNLI’s Whitby base, and as a result the service means a lot to local people.
The region has some of the most beautiful coasts in the country and all sorts of people enjoy taking to the sea from here. As the RNLI reaches 200 years, it is right to show gratitude to this organisation and wish it well for another 200 years and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.