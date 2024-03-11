Why Yorkshire is grateful for the work the RNLI has done for generations from Whitby

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is a special organisation having saved thousands of lives throughout its 200 year history.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 11th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

In Yorkshire the charity has played a hugely important role for two centuries and volunteering with the RNLI runs through some families for generations.

The Yorkshire coast would not be as safe as it is without the RNLI and the charity would not be what it is without the hardworking lifeboat personnel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For so many it is a family affair, reflected in the photographs and rolls of honour at the RNLI’s Whitby base, and as a result the service means a lot to local people.

The RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, on South Bay Beach. PIC: Richard PonterThe RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, on South Bay Beach. PIC: Richard Ponter
The RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, on South Bay Beach. PIC: Richard Ponter

The region has some of the most beautiful coasts in the country and all sorts of people enjoy taking to the sea from here. As the RNLI reaches 200 years, it is right to show gratitude to this organisation and wish it well for another 200 years and more.

Related topics:RNLIYorkshireWhitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.