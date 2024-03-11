Why Yorkshire is grateful for the work the RNLI has done for generations from Whitby

In Yorkshire the charity has played a hugely important role for two centuries and volunteering with the RNLI runs through some families for generations.

The Yorkshire coast would not be as safe as it is without the RNLI and the charity would not be what it is without the hardworking lifeboat personnel.

For so many it is a family affair, reflected in the photographs and rolls of honour at the RNLI’s Whitby base, and as a result the service means a lot to local people.

The RNLI, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, on South Bay Beach. PIC: Richard Ponter