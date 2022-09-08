Why Yorkshire wetlands are important to biodiversity and should be protected - Rachael Bice, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

Yorkshire is still home to some remarkable wetlands, and a wonderful array of common, rare and threatened species which all rely on these places, throughout the year or when passing through on long migration routes.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is providing a home for much-loved species in drier landscapes, drained for agricultural production and development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Potteric Carr in Doncaster, hosts some 20 per cent of Yorkshire’s breeding bitterns, a secretive type of heron which was once on the verge of extinction. The range of habitats around the wetland has created the scrub where very rare willow tits are now found. We have recorded just over a third of the UK’s dragonfly and damselfly species as well as 902 species of moth.

Rachael Bice, chief executive of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, pictured at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust - Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Doncaster. PIC: James Hardisty.

Our wetlands and the species that rely on them are becoming increasingly vulnerable as climate change alters rainfall patterns. The heatwave that hit the country in July and August dried out some lakes at Potteric Carr completely. The reserve will recover, but the more often this happens, the longer it will take the reserve to recover and the higher the risk of irreparable damage. Some individual species already under pressure will find it increasingly difficult to adapt.

Other species are already adapting and fortunately are finding our reserves provide a suitable welcome. We were delighted by the number of people who came to see the first black winged stilts breeding in Yorkshire this year. We also know how much our wetland reserves mean to people too, as engagement with the natural world gives respite and moments of wonder, when we need it most.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s wetland reserves will help us adapt to a changing world. Walks and wildlife watching around wetlands remind us, we too are part of nature, the glistening oases edged by swaying reeds and trees are crucial for wildlife like kingfisher, bittern, dragonflies and water vole, show the complexity and beauty of the natural world we live within and rely upon.

Seeing our wetlands as places of wonder, but also as green and blue infrastructure for our communities too, is vital as we face a changing climate. Wetlands play a critical role in the water cycle in our landscape, storing water in times of excess rainfall, to prevent flooding and as a water source in times of scarcity.

Rachael Bice

We watch rivers flowing from the Pennines to the sea in the Humber – one of the UK’s most magnificent and important river systems; simultaneously below ground flowing beneath our feet, there is an amazing interconnected system of water stores and courses. The wetlands we care for are essential parts of this complex system which all species depend on.

Losing our wetlands has led to the drastic decline of wildlife and rendered the country more vulnerable to the effects of extreme conditions – and yet these beautiful places give us hope and we can make sure we care for those we still have and make more. Wetlands will help us all be resilient and adaptable to climate change.