Wimbledon and Glastonbury set example to world on plastic bottles – The Yorkshire Post says

FIRST Glastonbury. Now Wimbledon. Though these great occasions traditionally attract very different audiences, they are united by a shared commitment to cut plastic use as politicians struggle to catch up with changing public attitudes towards the environment.

After the Eavis family banned the sale of drinks in plastic bottles on the site of their world famous music festival, Wimbledon will pioneer the use of bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic when the All England Championships begin today. Evian, one of the main sponsors, will also replace its logo with “I recycle” on all players’ bottles.

Plastic bottles were banned from this year's Glastonbury music festival.

Yet, while these individual initiatives are relatively small on their own given the size of the climate change challenge after June ended with record-breaking temperatures in Britain and Europe, they do matter. Even though Michael Gove is one of the enlightened and energetic Environment Secretaries of recent times, people are incredulous at the Government’s inability to introduce a plastic bottle deposit scheme. Brexit is, frankly, no excuse for inaction when the whole country is shocked, and saddened, by the scale of plastic waste – a scandal highlighted by Sir David Attenborough’s acclaimed TV documentaries and campaigns by Sky News.

And, even though Theresa May has announced plans to eliminate harmful carbon emissions in Britain by 2050, the fact she was unable to advance the agenda at the G20 summit – not least because of President Donald Trump’s obstinacy – is a reminder about the importance of maintaining public pressure and compelling organisers of high-profile events to lead by example.