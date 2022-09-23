Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel's imagination will live on through her work - The Yorkshire Post says
The death of critically acclaimed author Dame Hilary Mantel at the age of 70 has saddened the huge number of people who came to appreciate her illustrious body of work.
Dame Hilary landed the prestigious booker award twice and was best known for her 'Wolf Hall' series of novels.
She represented a daring style that she combined with her incredible historical insight.
A graduate of the University of Sheffield, Dame Hilary grew up in Derbyshire and was honoured for her services to literature in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
While her first book, Every Day is Mother's Day, was published in 1985, it was when Wolf Hall was published in 2009 that she became a well-known literary figure.
Dame Hilary may be gone but her imagination will live on through her distinguished body of work that has enraptured so many today.