News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel's imagination will live on through her work - The Yorkshire Post says

The death of critically acclaimed author Dame Hilary Mantel at the age of 70 has saddened the huge number of people who came to appreciate her illustrious body of work.

By YP Comment
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:48 pm

Dame Hilary landed the prestigious booker award twice and was best known for her 'Wolf Hall' series of novels.

She represented a daring style that she combined with her incredible historical insight.

A graduate of the University of Sheffield, Dame Hilary grew up in Derbyshire and was honoured for her services to literature in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Most Popular

Dame Hilary Mantel holding her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal presented to her by the Prince of Wales for services to literature. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

While her first book, Every Day is Mother's Day, was published in 1985, it was when Wolf Hall was published in 2009 that she became a well-known literary figure.

Dame Hilary may be gone but her imagination will live on through her distinguished body of work that has enraptured so many today.

Yorkshire PostUniversity of SheffieldDerbyshireQueen's Birthday Honours