Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel's imagination will live on through her work - The Yorkshire Post says

Dame Hilary landed the prestigious booker award twice and was best known for her 'Wolf Hall' series of novels.

She represented a daring style that she combined with her incredible historical insight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A graduate of the University of Sheffield, Dame Hilary grew up in Derbyshire and was honoured for her services to literature in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Dame Hilary Mantel holding her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal presented to her by the Prince of Wales for services to literature. PIC: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

While her first book, Every Day is Mother's Day, was published in 1985, it was when Wolf Hall was published in 2009 that she became a well-known literary figure.