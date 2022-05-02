World Snooker Championship must stay at Sheffield's Crucible - The Yorkshire Post says

Drama has been unfolding at the World Snooker Championship final as Ronnie O’Sullivan looks to outwit Judd Trump – but another matter of  contention is playing out among spectators.

By YP Comment
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 5:20 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 5:23 pm

The famous Steel City theatre has been home to snooker’s greatest tournament since 1977, but with a limited capacity of just 980, there have been calls to take the event away from Yorkshire.

Snooker supremo Barry Hearn, for one, has said building a new Crucible could do the trick. But the understated current venue and its hosting of the championship is a sacrosanct part of sporting tradition.

Referee Desislava Bozhilova during day one at The Crucible, Sheffield, on Saturday April 16, 2022. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

While the draw of venues such as Alexandra Palace are obvious in terms of capacity and raucous atmosphere, something special would be lost were it to relocate from its spiritual South Yorkshire home.

As surely as tennis belongs at Wimbledon, snooker belongs at the Crucible – and that’s something to champion.

