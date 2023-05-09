All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Wrong to question charitable status of the Great Yorkshire Show - The Yorkshire Post says

The Great Yorkshire Show is a crucial part of the region’s events calendar. It brings together people from across the country including the great and good of the countryside.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 9th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Its importance to the people of Yorkshire should not be overlooked and neither should the work of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which organises the event.

This simple fact was obviously lost on the HMRC when it decided to pursue Yorkshire Agricultural Society over the charitable tax status of shows in 2016 and 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully, the Society was able to argue that it should not have to pay a total of £291,000 in VAT.

Most Popular
The then Prince Charles pictured at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021.The then Prince Charles pictured at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021.
The then Prince Charles pictured at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021.

It should never have gone to tribunal and the HMRC was wrong to question the charitable status of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

This is an organisation that does a lot of good for Yorkshire’s rural communities. Its work has never been more vital than it is now.

In fact Britain would be better off if there were more agricultural organisations like it, championing farmers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have seen in recent years that our food security depends on us supporting British farmers. Too often people take agriculture in this country for granted.

That is where events such as the Great Yorkshire Show, which welcomes 140,000 people, come in. They help raise the profile of agriculture. In 2021, the now King Charles visited the show, impressing farmers with his rural knowledge.

Farmers are also going to be needed to combat climate change. They understand the land better than anyone and that expertise needs to be harnessed.

It was a mistake for the HMRC to call into question the Society’s charitable status but hopefully with this behind it, the Society can look forward to continuing to do critical work.

Related topics:Yorkshire Agricultural SocietyYorkshire PostHMRCYorkshireVATBritain