That is why the work going on behind closed doors at Hull’s Maritime Museum is particularly exciting.

The £12m revamp, part of a wider £30m tourism project, will hopefully double visitor numbers to the museum to 150,000 when it reopens in 2025.

Weathered and damaged areas of stonework, which decorate the outside of the building, are being replaced with Ancaster limestone, quarried in Lincolnshire.

Reinforcing the maritime link, the limestone dates from 300 million years ago when the area was covered by a shallow sea.

